Southern Co (SO) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 47.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Southern from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.90.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $44.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.03. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $42.38 and a twelve month high of $53.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. Southern had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.47%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

