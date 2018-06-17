Southern First Bancshares (SFST) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.20

Media stories about Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Southern First Bancshares earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the bank an impact score of 47.4781323604553 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Southern First Bancshares traded up $0.25, hitting $46.55, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 21,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,846. Southern First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75. The firm has a market cap of $343.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $16.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.91 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SFST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, FIG Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other news, President F Justin Strickland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $231,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 103,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,633.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $64,425.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,005 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,823.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,584 shares of company stock worth $958,909. Company insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

