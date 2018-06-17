Southern National Banc. of Virginia (SONA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, May 26th.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. TheStreet raised Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia traded down $0.03, hitting $17.12, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 70,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,241. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $409.44 million, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.30. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $18.20.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 8.02%. equities research analysts anticipate that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southern National Banc. of Virginia news, insider Georgia S. Derrico acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $49,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 11,522 shares of company stock valued at $191,583 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 23.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the first quarter worth approximately $912,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

