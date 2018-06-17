Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Centurylink Inc (CTL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,120 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Centurylink by 1,216.8% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 6,682,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174,561 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Centurylink by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,371,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,323 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in Centurylink during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,510,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in Centurylink by 352.4% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 4,265,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Centurylink during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,435,000. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Centurylink alerts:

Shares of Centurylink opened at $18.02 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Centurylink Inc has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $27.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Centurylink had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Centurylink’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 4th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.99%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.94%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTL. ValuEngine cut Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Macquarie cut Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.61 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on Centurylink in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.44 per share, with a total value of $797,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,149,649.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek bought 7,620,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $127,408,372.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.