PIMCO ETF Tr/TOTAL RETURN EXCHG- (NYSEARCA:BOND) Stake Lowered by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in PIMCO ETF Tr/TOTAL RETURN EXCHG- (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,661 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PIMCO ETF Tr/TOTAL RETURN EXCHG- were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in PIMCO ETF Tr/TOTAL RETURN EXCHG- by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO ETF Tr/TOTAL RETURN EXCHG- during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO ETF Tr/TOTAL RETURN EXCHG- during the fourth quarter worth about $1,096,000. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO ETF Tr/TOTAL RETURN EXCHG- during the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in PIMCO ETF Tr/TOTAL RETURN EXCHG- by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 40,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period.

PIMCO ETF Tr/TOTAL RETURN EXCHG- traded up $0.15, reaching $102.72, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 94,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,096. PIMCO ETF Tr/TOTAL RETURN EXCHG- has a 1-year low of $101.92 and a 1-year high of $107.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 1st. This is an increase from PIMCO ETF Tr/TOTAL RETURN EXCHG-‘s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%.

