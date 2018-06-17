iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,754 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index makes up approximately 2.4% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index were worth $9,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 9,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period.

IJR stock opened at $85.55 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index has a 1-year low of $66.76 and a 1-year high of $85.96.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

