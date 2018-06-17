S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.14

News stories about S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. S&P Global earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the business services provider an impact score of 46.1360663216603 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,783,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,959. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $144.68 and a twelve month high of $208.98. The firm has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.62.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 267.10% and a net margin of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that S&P Global will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. ValuEngine upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on S&P Global from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.00.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.75, for a total transaction of $791,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,852,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.93, for a total value of $381,256.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,042.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,444 shares of company stock worth $1,278,174. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

