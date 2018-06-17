S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Stake Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 864,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,864 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.34% of S&P Global worth $165,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPGI opened at $208.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $144.68 and a 1 year high of $208.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 267.10% and a net margin of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

In related news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.93, for a total value of $381,256.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,042.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.75, for a total transaction of $791,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,190 shares in the company, valued at $33,852,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,444 shares of company stock worth $1,278,174 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on S&P Global from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

