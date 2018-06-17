S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Stake Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in S&P Global by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.75, for a total value of $791,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,852,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.93, for a total transaction of $381,256.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,042.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,444 shares of company stock worth $1,278,174 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global opened at $208.68 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $144.68 and a 52-week high of $208.98.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 267.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 29th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.00.

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

