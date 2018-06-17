Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) Share Price

News articles about Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Spark Energy earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.3189242011121 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPKE. ValuEngine cut Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley set a $13.00 target price on Spark Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered Spark Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spark Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

NASDAQ:SPKE opened at $10.15 on Friday. Spark Energy has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $351.45 million, a PE ratio of -21.15 and a beta of -1.93.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $286.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.53 million. Spark Energy had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.35%. analysts expect that Spark Energy will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were paid a $0.1813 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 30th. Spark Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -152.08%.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company is involved in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

