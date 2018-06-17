Sparks (SPK) Price Up 43.4% Over Last 7 Days

Sparks (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 2:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last week, Sparks has traded 43.4% higher against the dollar. Sparks has a market cap of $0.00 and $1,506.00 worth of Sparks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sparks coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00002203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00001252 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00065261 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000688 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007782 BTC.

Sparks Coin Profile

Sparks (CRYPTO:SPK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. Sparks’ total supply is 1,041,938 coins. Sparks’ official Twitter account is @Sparks_Crypro. Sparks’ official website is sparks.gold.

Sparks Coin Trading

Sparks can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sparks using one of the exchanges listed above.

