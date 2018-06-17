Spartan Motors (SPAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPAR. BidaskClub raised shares of Spartan Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spartan Motors in a research report on Friday, March 2nd.

Shares of Spartan Motors stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.10. The stock had a trading volume of 371,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,470. The company has a market cap of $584.11 million, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Spartan Motors has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $19.45.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $173.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.51 million. Spartan Motors had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. analysts expect that Spartan Motors will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. Spartan Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

In other news, VP Thomas Kivell sold 2,500 shares of Spartan Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $40,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,463.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPAR. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $6,949,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,858,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $6,031,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,828,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty and purpose-built specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

