Quest Investment Management LLC Has $2.69 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Quest Investment Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 49.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,879 shares during the quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend by 100.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000.

Shares of SDY opened at $93.52 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend has a 1 year low of $87.80 and a 1 year high of $98.29.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

