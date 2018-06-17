SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES) Short Interest Update

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 896,985 shares, an increase of 57.0% from the April 30th total of 571,221 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 932,235 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,368,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 403.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 165,101 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 362,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after buying an additional 155,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 1,774.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 119,373 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF opened at $16.22 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

