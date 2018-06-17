Spectris (SXS) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS) in a report released on Tuesday, May 29th.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Spectris from GBX 2,860 ($38.08) to GBX 2,960 ($39.41) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,175 ($42.27) target price on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,880 ($38.34) target price on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Spectris in a research note on Friday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 3,000 ($39.94) target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,826.15 ($37.63).

Shares of SXS stock opened at GBX 2,845 ($37.88) on Tuesday. Spectris has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,225 ($29.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,869 ($38.20).

In other Spectris news, insider Clive Watson sold 1,007 shares of Spectris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,836 ($37.76), for a total transaction of £28,558.52 ($38,022.26).

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

