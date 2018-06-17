Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock (SPB) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SPB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, June 6th.

SPB has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $120.00 target price on Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock from $137.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.09.

Shares of SPB opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock has a 52-week low of $60.13 and a 52-week high of $133.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.45). Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $766.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 14th. Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.18% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. Its Global Batteries & Appliances segment offers consumer batteries; personal care products, including electric shaving and grooming products, and hair care appliances and accessories; and small appliances, such as small kitchen and home appliances.

