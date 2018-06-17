Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SPB) versus Electro Scientific Industries (ESIO) Financial Analysis

Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE: SPB) and Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Get Spectrum Brands Inc. Common Stock alerts:

Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Electro Scientific Industries does not pay a dividend. Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock and Electro Scientific Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock 0 2 10 0 2.83 Electro Scientific Industries 0 0 4 0 3.00

Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock presently has a consensus target price of $128.09, indicating a potential upside of 63.17%. Electro Scientific Industries has a consensus target price of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 80.50%. Given Electro Scientific Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Electro Scientific Industries is more favorable than Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock.

Risk & Volatility

Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electro Scientific Industries has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.2% of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Electro Scientific Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Electro Scientific Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock and Electro Scientific Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock 8.25% 12.68% 3.10% Electro Scientific Industries 31.59% 40.37% 26.35%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock and Electro Scientific Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock $5.01 billion 0.87 $295.80 million $5.46 14.38 Electro Scientific Industries $367.88 million 1.72 $116.22 million $2.68 6.93

Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock has higher revenue and earnings than Electro Scientific Industries. Electro Scientific Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Electro Scientific Industries beats Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. Its Global Batteries & Appliances segment offers consumer batteries; personal care products, including electric shaving and grooming products, and hair care appliances and accessories; and small appliances, such as small kitchen and home appliances. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment provides hinges, security hardware products, screens and storm doors, garage doors, window hardware and floor protection products; knobs, levers, deadbolts, handle sets, and electronics; commercial doors, locks, and hardware products; and kitchen, bath, and shower faucets, as well as other plumbing products. Its Global Pet Supplies segment offers dog, cat, and small animal food and treats; clean-up and training aid products and accessories; pet health and grooming products; and aquariums and aquatic health supplies. The company's Home and Garden segment provides outdoor insect and weed control solutions, and animal repellents; household insecticides and pest controls; and personal use pesticides and insect repellent products. Its Global Auto Care segment offers protectants, wipes, tire and wheel care products, glass cleaners, leather care products, and air fresheners and washes; automotive fuel and oil additives, and functional fluids; and do-it-yourself air conditioner recharge products, refrigerant and oil recharge kits, and sealants and accessories. The company sells its products through various trade channels, including retailers, wholesalers and distributors, hearing aid professionals, construction companies, and original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Middleton, Wisconsin. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of HRG Group, Inc.

Electro Scientific Industries Company Profile

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies laser-based microfabrication solutions for the microtechnology industry worldwide. It provides printed circuit boards, including laser via drilling systems for electrical interconnect applications; micro via drilling technology that addresses the changing applications in integrated circuit packages, multichip modules, and high density interconnect circuit boards; and ultraviolet laser processing systems comprising single-beam and multi-beam systems. It also offers semiconductor manufacturing products comprising wafer marking equipment for use in serialization and wafer identification; wafer and circuit trim tools that adjust the electrical performance of semiconductor devices or hybrid circuits; and liquid crystal display (LCD) repair tools; and laser LCD repair systems to enhance the manufacture of flat panel displays. In addition, the company provides component test products that combine high-speed small parts handling technology with real-time control systems to provide inspection solutions for manufacturers of multilayer ceramic capacitors and other passive components, such as capacitor arrays, inductors, resistors, varistors, and hybrid circuits. Further, it offers industrial machining products, such as platforms for precision drilling, scribing, cutting, etching, routing, and marking various materials and devices; and laser systems to manufacturers of end devices for drilling, marking, and cutting. The company sells its products through direct sales and service offices, value-added resellers, and independent representatives. Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Inc. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands Inc. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.