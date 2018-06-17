SpeedCash Achieves Market Cap of $164,915.00 (SCS)

SpeedCash (CURRENCY:SCS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 4:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. One SpeedCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00004849 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Octaex, Crex24 and YoBit. In the last seven days, SpeedCash has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. SpeedCash has a total market capitalization of $164,915.00 and approximately $1,198.00 worth of SpeedCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SpeedCash alerts:

BritCoin (BRIT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000262 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded 54.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Dreamcoin (DRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SpeedCash

SCS is a coin. SpeedCash’s total supply is 532,104 coins and its circulating supply is 519,304 coins. SpeedCash’s official Twitter account is @SpeedCashMedia. The Reddit community for SpeedCash is /r/SpeedCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SpeedCash is www.scash.ml.

SpeedCash Coin Trading

SpeedCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Octaex, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpeedCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpeedCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpeedCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for SpeedCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpeedCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.