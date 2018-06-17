Spin Master (TOY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$62.71.

TOY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on Spin Master from C$61.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th.

Shares of TSE TOY traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$49.74. 22,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,699. Spin Master has a one year low of C$34.52 and a one year high of C$61.76.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$361.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$314.98 million. Spin Master had a return on equity of 104.00% and a net margin of 17.96%.

In other Spin Master news, insider Nancy Ann Zwiers sold 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.81, for a total value of C$199,209.45.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Activities, Games & Puzzles and Fun Furniture; Remote Control and Interactive Characters; Boys Action and High-Tech Construction; Pre-School and Girls; and Outdoor.

