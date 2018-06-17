Spinnaker Trust Takes $200,000 Position in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 32,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 6,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $904,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,164,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 4,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total value of $607,602.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,737 shares in the company, valued at $12,288,584.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,059 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,296 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies opened at $129.37 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $113.76 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.22). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $142.00 target price on Travelers Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Travelers Companies to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.38.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.