Spinnaker Trust Has $1.69 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Schlumberger opened at $66.83 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $61.02 and a 12-month high of $80.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Schlumberger from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $87.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Patrick Schorn acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.79 per share, with a total value of $323,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paal Kibsgaard acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.68 per share, with a total value of $646,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,650 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

