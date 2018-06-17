Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $44.42 Million Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 530,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,242 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.46% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $44,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 183,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,984,000 after purchasing an additional 22,430 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 108,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 39,080 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $970,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPR. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.79.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Laura Wright acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.46 per share, for a total transaction of $101,352.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,174.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.33, for a total transaction of $714,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SPR opened at $88.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.48. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.46 and a 12-month high of $105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 35.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Spirit AeroSystems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.48%.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.