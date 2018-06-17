Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Begins Coverage on Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB)

Equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 29th, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.25% from the company’s current price.

Shares of STXB stock opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $22.55.

In other news, Director Robert S. Beall acquired 11,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President David M. Mcguire acquired 2,500 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $304,500 in the last quarter.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts, The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, other commercial real estate loans, and multifamily loans and farmland; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

