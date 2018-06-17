Spok (SPOK) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.03

News coverage about Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Spok earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 46.8573161247783 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPOK traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 176,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.15 million, a P/E ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 0.55. Spok has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $18.85.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.11 million during the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 25th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th.

Spok declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the Wireless communications provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPOK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Spok from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spok from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $76,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $153,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

