SportsCoin Price Hits $0.0012 (SPORT)

SportsCoin (CURRENCY:SPORT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last seven days, SportsCoin has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. SportsCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of SportsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SportsCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.45 or 0.04109200 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00021727 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008928 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000103 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00001496 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00009002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00050008 BTC.

About SportsCoin

SportsCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2016. SportsCoin’s total supply is 19,800,001 coins. SportsCoin’s official website is www.thesportscoin.com. SportsCoin’s official Twitter account is @thesportscoin.

SportsCoin Coin Trading

SportsCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportsCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SportsCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SportsCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

