SPX Flow Inc (FLOW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.60.

FLOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SPX Flow from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of SPX Flow in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th.

Get SPX Flow alerts:

Shares of SPX Flow stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.93. SPX Flow has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.60 million. SPX Flow had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that SPX Flow will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX Flow during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPX Flow during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPX Flow in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in SPX Flow by 1,203.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in SPX Flow in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services.

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Flow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.