Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC (SSIF) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.53

Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC (LON:SSIF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON SSIF opened at GBX 0.92 ($0.01) on Friday. Sqn Secured Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 91 ($1.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 99.22 ($1.32).

Sqn Secured Income Fund Company Profile

SQN Secured Income Fund plc, formerly The SME Loan Fund PLC, is an investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with attractive risk adjusted returns through investment, predominantly in a range of secured loans and other secured loan-based instruments originated through a variety of channels and diversified by way of asset class, geography and duration.

