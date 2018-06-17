Needham & Company LLC Increases Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $65.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, June 1st, MarketBeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Vetr raised shares of Square from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.03 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Square from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Square from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.54.

NYSE:SQ opened at $64.48 on Friday. Square has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Square had a negative return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Square will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Hillary B. Smith sold 21,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $1,158,317.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 469,814 shares in the company, valued at $25,449,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sarah Friar sold 39,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $1,962,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,356,715.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,310,898 shares of company stock worth $71,200,817 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Square during the first quarter worth about $180,818,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,019 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 458.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,962,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,446 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in Square by 82.2% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 2,540,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $31,189,000. Institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

