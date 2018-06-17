SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,642,381 shares, a drop of 1.9% from the April 30th total of 32,259,058 shares. Currently, 13.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,860,451 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SRC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of SRC Energy by 107.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 107,763 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 55,815 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SRC Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,952,912 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after buying an additional 54,538 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SRC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SRC Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,808,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,051,000 after buying an additional 9,213 shares during the last quarter.

SRC Energy traded down $0.21, reaching $10.57, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 5,892,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,750. SRC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. SRC Energy had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $147.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.40 million.

Several research analysts have commented on SRCI shares. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of SRC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SRC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 target price on SRC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Capital One Financial downgraded SRC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price target on SRC Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. SRC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.26.

SRC Energy Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69.4 million barrels of oil and condensate, 559.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 64.0 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 551 net producing wells, as well as had 98,600 gross and 88,300 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

