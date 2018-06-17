SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Stake Raised by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 20.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,121,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,925 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $150,111,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,262,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,047,000 after acquiring an additional 162,896 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,252,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,672,000 after acquiring an additional 399,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 72.6% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,834,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,707 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of SSNC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,271,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,196. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.48 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.77 million. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

In related news, Director Jonathan E. Michael purchased 12,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.10 per share, for a total transaction of $615,861.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Gerard Igoe sold 174,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $8,423,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,409,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.