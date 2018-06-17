STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 1st.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STAA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. William Blair upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of STAA opened at $29.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.86 and a beta of 1.37. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 6,667 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $107,272.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,844.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 2,188 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $35,073.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,809.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,810 shares of company stock valued at $451,186. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,456,000 after buying an additional 79,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,947 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $7,153,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 177,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 101,573 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

