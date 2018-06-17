Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Staffing 360 Solutions earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 45.8526441114736 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Greenridge Global reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Staffing 360 Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Staffing 360 Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd.

Staffing 360 Solutions opened at $1.55 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $5.70.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

