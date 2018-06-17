Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $52.65 Million Holdings in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 826,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,743 shares during the period. DowDuPont accounts for about 4.1% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $52,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DowDuPont during the first quarter worth $42,244,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DowDuPont during the first quarter worth $5,791,000. Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in DowDuPont by 31.8% during the first quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 151,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 36,547 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in DowDuPont by 3.1% during the first quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 109,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in DowDuPont by 4.1% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 209,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DWDP traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.75. The stock had a trading volume of 17,299,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,903,248. DowDuPont Inc has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $77.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $157.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.31 billion. DowDuPont’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.71%.

In other news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 19,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $1,357,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 518,095 shares of company stock valued at $35,702,234. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DWDP shares. MED reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on DowDuPont from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on DowDuPont from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on DowDuPont from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.13.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

