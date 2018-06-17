Stamps.com (STMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $134.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) will post $134.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $132.99 million and the highest is $136.78 million. Stamps.com reported sales of $116.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full year sales of $550.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $545.21 million to $557.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $640.43 million per share, with estimates ranging from $632.11 million to $649.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stamps.com.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.62. Stamps.com had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The business had revenue of $133.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Stamps.com in a research note on Friday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stamps.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.00.

In related news, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.18, for a total transaction of $203,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Kyle Huebner sold 43,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total transaction of $8,465,075.54. Following the sale, the president now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,406.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,837 shares of company stock valued at $49,602,650 over the last 90 days. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sutton Square Management L.P. acquired a new position in Stamps.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,101,000. HBK Investments L P boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 12,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,016,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $379,105,000 after purchasing an additional 115,609 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,395,000 after purchasing an additional 47,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.35. 165,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,853. Stamps.com has a fifty-two week low of $131.61 and a fifty-two week high of $252.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion and a PE ratio of 25.09.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

