Standex International (SXI) Receives $120.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on SXI. Sidoti upgraded Standex International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 31st. William Blair began coverage on Standex International in a report on Monday, April 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Standex International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

NYSE:SXI opened at $100.40 on Wednesday. Standex International has a 52-week low of $85.85 and a 52-week high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.09). Standex International had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Standex International will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 9th. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,493,854.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald H. Fickenscher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $203,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,330.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,104,153. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, coolers and freezers, ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, countertop merchandisers, cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, deep fryers, baking equipment, pump systems, and display cases.

