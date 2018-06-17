StarCoin Price Reaches $0.0127 on Exchanges (KST)

StarCoin (CURRENCY:KST) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 1:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. StarCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $320,977.00 worth of StarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StarCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, StarCoin has traded 44.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003571 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018402 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015329 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00588921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00247615 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00046822 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00096020 BTC.

StarCoin Coin Profile

StarCoin’s total supply is 877,631,077 coins. StarCoin’s official message board is www.starcointalk.com. StarCoin’s official website is www.starcoin.tv.

Buying and Selling StarCoin

StarCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

