StarCredits Market Capitalization Reaches $588,861.00 (STRC)

StarCredits (CURRENCY:STRC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 10th. StarCredits has a total market cap of $588,861.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of StarCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, StarCredits has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. One StarCredits token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001999 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003550 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00018042 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015405 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00588552 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00260643 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00048026 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00093858 BTC.

StarCredits launched on July 31st, 2017. StarCredits’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,500,000 tokens. StarCredits’ official Twitter account is @_backtoearth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StarCredits is backto.earth.

StarCredits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StarCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

