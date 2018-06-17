Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,117,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175,539 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co makes up 0.9% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Wells Fargo & Co worth $320,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $54.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.82.

In related news, EVP Petros G. Pelos sold 25,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $1,400,048.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co opened at $54.98 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $49.27 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The company has a market cap of $267.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 22.80%. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

