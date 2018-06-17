State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,263 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,263 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th.

SWM opened at $43.14 on Friday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.26 and a twelve month high of $48.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $261.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.30 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 18.54%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 54.09%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.