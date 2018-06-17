State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $3.27 Million Position in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,413 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Texas Roadhouse worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Kathy Widmer sold 8,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $452,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,784.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TXRH. BidaskClub raised Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Maxim Group cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.46.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse traded up $1.34, hitting $66.16, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 775,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $66.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $627.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.76%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 20, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 550 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

