State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 5,146 Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Wealthfront Inc. increased its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 13,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 130,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ETFC traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.31. 3,944,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,229,046. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $36.09 and a 12 month high of $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.27.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

ETFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. E*TRADE Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

