State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.63 Million Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.07% of Merit Medical Systems worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1,336.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. BidaskClub lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems opened at $50.15 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.60 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $203.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Stillabower sold 12,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $608,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,234. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Wright sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,928 shares in the company, valued at $491,535.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,050 shares of company stock worth $2,317,065. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides various peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy products to alleviate patients suffering from peripheral vascular and non-vascular diseases; and cardiac intervention products to aid in the treatment of various cardiac conditions specific to interventional cardiology and electrophysiology, including cardiac rhythm management and lead management.

