Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) by 872.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,506 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,506 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.13% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,529,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,331,000 after purchasing an additional 503,239 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,245,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,143,000 after buying an additional 48,175 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,734,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,078,000 after buying an additional 322,381 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,464,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,965,000 after buying an additional 783,116 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,299,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,638,000 after buying an additional 893,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Gary Cook sold 2,558 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $74,182.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,213. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific traded down $0.45, reaching $27.78, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 2,393,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,493. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $31.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.60.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $691.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 17th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 22.32%.

LPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures, as well as light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

