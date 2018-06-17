State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 4,184 Shares of BofI Holding, Inc. (BOFI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in BofI Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOFI) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,184 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of BofI worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOFI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BofI by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,929,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,087,000 after purchasing an additional 334,469 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in BofI by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,629,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,731,000 after purchasing an additional 228,912 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BofI in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,439,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in BofI by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 74,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in BofI by 190.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 105,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 68,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOFI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BofI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Stephens set a $46.00 target price on shares of BofI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of BofI to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BofI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of BofI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BofI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other news, Director John Gary Burke sold 57,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $2,368,305.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,809,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,493,672.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BofI opened at $42.44 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.31. BofI Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20.

BofI (NASDAQ:BOFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $140.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.80 million. BofI had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. analysts forecast that BofI Holding, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BofI Holding, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; and consumer lending products consisting of prime loans to purchase new and used automobiles and recreational vehicles, as well as deposit-related overdraft lines of credit.

