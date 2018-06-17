State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,813 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.09% of Hanesbrands worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at $1,729,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth about $1,101,000. Tdam USA Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 106.4% during the first quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 116,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 60,306 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 490,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,054,000 after acquiring an additional 21,168 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 512.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,429,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869,470 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

In other news, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 26,922 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $538,978.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,348.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Hytinen acquired 21,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $382,418.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,856.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 70,620 shares of company stock worth $1,244,864. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, May 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Friday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,180,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,153,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.03. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $25.73. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.72.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 75.80%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.