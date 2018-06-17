Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,093,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499,670 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.38% of Rite Aid worth $6,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Rite Aid by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 52,907,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,227,000 after purchasing an additional 30,008,199 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,170,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Rite Aid by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 16,457,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rite Aid by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,745,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,023 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Rite Aid by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 758,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RAD. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.33.

Shares of Rite Aid traded up $0.01, reaching $1.78, on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 9,134,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,050,114. Rite Aid Co. has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $4.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -89.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Rite Aid had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

