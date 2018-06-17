Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,654,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 141,546 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.12% of Schlumberger worth $107,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 77,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 114,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger opened at $66.83 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $61.02 and a 1 year high of $80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $92.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Barclays set a $70.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.50 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

In related news, EVP Patrick Schorn purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.79 per share, with a total value of $323,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $218,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,854.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,650 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

