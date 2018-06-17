Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,605 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.12% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $5,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 252.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $189,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,836.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $1,311,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 168,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,062,659.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,900 shares of company stock worth $1,956,311. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,782,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $58.40 and a 12-month high of $69.95.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $218.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 83.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Several research firms have commented on PNFP. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Hovde Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, FIG Partners raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.56.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.