State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires Shares of 290,000 Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 290,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,751,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.26% of Taylor Morrison Home at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TMHC traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $21.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,015,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 7.28. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $752.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.88.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

