State of Wisconsin Investment Board Invests $7.04 Million in MuleSoft (NYSE:MULE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of MuleSoft (NYSE:MULE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,037,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.12% of MuleSoft as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MuleSoft during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in MuleSoft by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in MuleSoft by 71,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in MuleSoft in the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in MuleSoft by 852.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 9,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,665 shares in the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MuleSoft remained flat at $$44.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. MuleSoft has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $44.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -66.52 and a beta of -3.73.

In other MuleSoft news, Director Ann L. Winblad sold 8,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total value of $390,440.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 351,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,633,554.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MULE shares. ValuEngine raised MuleSoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays downgraded MuleSoft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MuleSoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded MuleSoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, William Blair downgraded MuleSoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

MuleSoft, Inc provides Anypoint Platform that allows customers to connect their applications, data, and devices in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform also enables a self-serve infrastructure through discoverable building blocks or nodes that can be used and reused to compose applications.

